Citizens Business Bank Acquires 150 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average of $174.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

