Clene (CLNN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. On average, analysts expect Clene to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Stock Performance

CLNN stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLNN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clene

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 316,455 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 316,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,841,455 shares of company stock worth $1,473,414. 26.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.