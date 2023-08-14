Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RFI opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

