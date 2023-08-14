Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

