Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 87,344 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,344 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PGX stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.