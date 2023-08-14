Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 9,023 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after buying an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after buying an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after buying an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

