Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Motorcar Parts of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 464,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 47,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 173,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

MPAA opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $194.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L purchased 50,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

