Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCZ opened at $58.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. Comcast Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3576 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Comcast Profile

See Also

