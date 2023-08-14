Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 495,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.83. 90,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $898.52 million, a P/E ratio of 105.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 565.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHCT. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

