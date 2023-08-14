Comparing China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) & NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) and China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of NL Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NL Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NL Industries has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sun Group High-Tech has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NL Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A China Sun Group High-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NL Industries and China Sun Group High-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NL Industries currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given NL Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NL Industries is more favorable than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NL Industries and China Sun Group High-Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NL Industries $166.60 million 1.63 $33.84 million ($0.51) -10.90 China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NL Industries has higher revenue and earnings than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Profitability

This table compares NL Industries and China Sun Group High-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NL Industries -15.43% -6.33% -4.18% China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines. It also offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement devices, trim tabs, steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories; and grab handles, pin cleats, and other accessories; primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard and performance boats. The company sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. NL Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About China Sun Group High-Tech

China Sun Group High-Tech Co., through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co. Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company also offers ternary cathode material, which is applied as the main cathodes of small-sized communication and power instruments, such as portable power tools, electronic apparatus, laptops, and video cameras, as well as electric autos and bicycles. It serves lithium ion battery manufacturers, end product users, and lithium series product manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capital Resource Funding, Inc. and changed its name to China Sun Group High-Tech Co. in August 2007. China Sun Group High-Tech Co. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

