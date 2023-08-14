Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Up 10.9% in July

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. UBS Group AG increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 211,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $450.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

