Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,850.00 at Raymond James

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

CSU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,950.00.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of CSU stock traded down C$47.14 on Monday, reaching C$2,715.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,104. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2,723.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,574.22. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,783.98 and a one year high of C$2,829.34.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$18.74 by C($3.00). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 80.4198565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

