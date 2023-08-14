Cosmos Reaches 1-Day Volume of $73.11 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $73.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.50 or 0.00028912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

