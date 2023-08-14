Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives $104.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Institutional Trading of Crane
Crane Trading Up 0.6 %
CR stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crane Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crane
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.