Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives $104.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Crane Trading Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Crane by 769.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth $28,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

