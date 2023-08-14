Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.