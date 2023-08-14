Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Financial Review

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Prairie Operating’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 5.40 $15.54 million $0.85 20.02 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 79.82 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

49.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 20.44% 9.86% 4.48% Prairie Operating -2,590.54% N/A -115.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Capital BDC and Prairie Operating, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Prairie Operating on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

