CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Up 41.7% in July

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Trading of CRH

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CRH by 670.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CRH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Articles

