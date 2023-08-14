CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

CRSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

CRSP traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. 710,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $80.60.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.