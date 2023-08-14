Critical Comparison: Edison International (NYSE:EIX) vs. Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Edison International and Spine Injury Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 2 5 2 0 2.00 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edison International presently has a consensus price target of $73.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Edison International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

88.8% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Edison International and Spine Injury Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $17.22 billion 1.57 $824.00 million $2.48 28.44 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 2,047.47 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 6.81% 12.69% 2.52% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Summary

Edison International beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe. The company's transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and approximately 80 transmission substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 38,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines; approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines; and 730 substations. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

