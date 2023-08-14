Critical Comparison: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) vs. Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON)

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kartoon Studios and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kartoon Studios -87.71% -55.40% -27.43% fuboTV -37.10% -88.20% -29.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kartoon Studios and fuboTV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kartoon Studios $62.30 million 1.10 -$45.60 million N/A N/A fuboTV $1.01 billion 0.72 -$561.48 million ($2.12) -1.17

Volatility and Risk

Kartoon Studios has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV.

Kartoon Studios has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kartoon Studios and fuboTV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 0 2 3 0 2.60

Kartoon Studios currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 397.51%. fuboTV has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.61%. Given Kartoon Studios’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kartoon Studios is more favorable than fuboTV.

Summary

Kartoon Studios beats fuboTV on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat. It also operates a cartoon channel over various platforms. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

