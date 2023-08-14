Critical Contrast: Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) vs. Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Sanofi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.63 billion 6.56 $521.48 million $1.87 55.62 Sanofi $46.14 billion 2.92 $8.82 billion $2.92 18.25

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Therapeutics Public. Sanofi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public 12.02% 20.46% 11.52% Sanofi 16.07% 27.94% 16.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Therapeutics Public and Sanofi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public 0 7 0 0 2.00 Sanofi 1 2 5 0 2.50

Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus price target of $110.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.45%. Sanofi has a consensus price target of $82.40, indicating a potential upside of 54.65%. Given Sanofi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanofi is more favorable than Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanofi has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sanofi beats Horizon Therapeutics Public on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation. It markets TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) for intravenous infusion; KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) for intravenous infusion; RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid; PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate) delayed-release capsules and granules for oral use; ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) injection for subcutaneous use; BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate) tablets and powder for oral use; QUINSAIR (levofloxacin) solution for inhalation; and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) injection for intravenous use. The company also markets PENNSAID (diclofenac sodium topical solution) for topical use; DUEXIS (ibuprofen/famotidine) tablets for oral use; RAYOS (prednisone) delayed-release tablets for oral use; and VIMOVO (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium) delayed-release tablets for oral use. It has collaboration agreements with HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC; Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.; Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Q32 Bio Inc.; and Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products. In addition, it offers poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; influenza, booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines, which includes hepatitis A, typhoid, cholera, yellow fever, and rabies vaccines. The company also provides cough, cold, and flu, allergy, and pain care products, as well as physical, mental, and digestive wellness products; and offers body lotions, anti-itch products, moisturizing and soothing lotions, body and foot creams, and eczema powders. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Exscientia to develop up to 15 novel small-molecule for oncology and immunology; ABL Bio, Inc. to develop ABL301 for Parkinson's disease; Blackstone Life Sciences to develop pivotal studies and clinical development program; and Seagen Inc. to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Additionally, the company has a collaboration agreement with IGM Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc to discover and develop novel small molecules; and Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc for T-cell engagers and cytokine therapies. It also enters in a strategic collaboration with Scribe Therapeutics Inc. to develop genome editing technologies; and co-promotion service agreement with Provention Bio, Inc. for the commercialization of teplizumab. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

