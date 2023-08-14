Critical Contrast: Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) vs. Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Sotherly Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $5.23 billion 2.20 $633.00 million $1.05 15.41 Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Dividends

Profitability

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Host Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 14.50% 11.08% 6.18% Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Host Hotels & Resorts and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 1 0 6 0 2.71 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $20.44, indicating a potential upside of 26.36%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Four Seasons, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

