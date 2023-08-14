CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,111,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.02. 932,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $203.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.