Crystalline Management Inc. Buys Shares of 75,000 Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Crystalline Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Mobiv Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,878,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,341,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobiv Acquisition by 4,459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,179,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOBV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,796. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Russia, and Iran. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

