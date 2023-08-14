Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. TEGNA comprises about 0.9% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TEGNA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.96. 616,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,443. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.61. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

