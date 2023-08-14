CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.98. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John Earl Jackson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.