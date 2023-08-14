Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for about 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.9% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.44. The company had a trading volume of 110,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,476. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

