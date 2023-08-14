Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Cullman Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:CULL traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.75. 4,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702. Cullman Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.
Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp
About Cullman Bancorp
Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cullman Bancorp
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.