Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Cullman Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CULL traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.75. 4,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702. Cullman Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

About Cullman Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cullman Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

