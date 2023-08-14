CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Up 3.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $182.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $162.39 and last traded at $162.04. 85,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 434,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.43.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
