CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Up 3.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $182.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $162.39 and last traded at $162.04. 85,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 434,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.43.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $735,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

