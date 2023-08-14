DA Davidson Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $45.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Roblox Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,376,192 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,650. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after buying an additional 1,178,135 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,537,000 after buying an additional 292,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 23.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

