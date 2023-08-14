Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.64.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $64.50 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.