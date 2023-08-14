DARTH 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.48 (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. DARTH has a total market capitalization of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One DARTH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DARTH

DARTH’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

