Decred 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $918,680.13 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Decred has a market cap of $226.59 million and approximately $918,680.13 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.70 or 0.00050003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00191275 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028968 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021352 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003421 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,411,185 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

