DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.45 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00189070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00049865 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021362 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003424 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

