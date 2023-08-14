Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.0-64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.42 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 395,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after buying an additional 1,381,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

