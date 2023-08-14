Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.00 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.24 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.48. 395,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $172,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

