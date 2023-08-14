Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Down 18.3% in July

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 649,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 53,803 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 183.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 77.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

