Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Up 12.1% in July

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 221,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $516,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 160,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,992,163.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,137 shares of company stock worth $1,752,022. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKL. Citigroup cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 3.5 %

DKL stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 132.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.00%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

See Also

