Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 538,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 765.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,332. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DROOF. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 104 ($1.32) to GBX 113 ($1.43) in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($2.02) to GBX 183 ($2.32) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

