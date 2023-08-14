DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in July

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 631.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $12.00 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. DeNA has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

