DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in July

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 631.0 days.
DeNA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $12.00 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. DeNA has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $14.84.
About DeNA
