Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in July

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DWVYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
