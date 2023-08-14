Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $218.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,012 shares of company stock worth $2,366,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

