Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Nucor were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nucor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $9,685,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $168.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.49 and its 200 day moving average is $156.06. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

