Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 355 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.