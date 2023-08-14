DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Up 3.8%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.96 and last traded at $115.96. 1,006,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,593,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

DexCom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $1,537,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

