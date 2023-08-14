dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $32.36 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.36 million and $471.48 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00279829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021378 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,302,414 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01115789 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $552.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

