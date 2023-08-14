Diane Brayton Sells 11,000 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Brayton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,706.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.01. 1,643,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,337. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. State of Wyoming lifted its position in New York Times by 69.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 250,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in New York Times by 584.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 236,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

