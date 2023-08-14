DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Up 15.9% in July

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,800 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 471,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

Shares of DiaSorin stock remained flat at $96.00 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.06. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

