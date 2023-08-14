DICE Therapeutics (DICE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect DICE Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect DICE Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DICE remained flat at $47.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.03. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICE Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $572,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,083.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $572,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,083.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded DICE Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

