Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the July 15th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 30.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Digital Brands Group Price Performance
DBGI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 135,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Brands Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $19.05.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.
Digital Brands Group Company Profile
Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.
